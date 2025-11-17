Bear Attack in Uttarakhand: Woman Loses Eye, Villagers Fear for Safety

In a shocking incident in the Bironkhal area of Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, a woman lost her eye in a bear attack on Monday. Lakshmi Devi, 42, faced the brutal encounter while cutting grass with family members near their village.

Authorities reported that Devi suffered critical injuries to her face and head during the ordeal. Quick action by those nearby helped bring immediate medical attention, first at a primary health centre and later at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The incident has increased fear among the local population, as it's not isolated. Officials have offered compensation and increased measures to capture the aggressive animal, showing the urgent need for reinforced safety protocols in the area.