Though I practice Buddhism, I'm truly secular: CJI BR Gavai in his farewell speech

The Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Thursday said that though he practices Buddhism as his faith, he is a truly secular person who believes in every religion, including Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam and others. CJI Gavai added that he has learned to be secular from his father, who was also truly secular and an erudite follower of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"While growing up with him (my father), whenever he used to visit various places for his political functions, if his friends asked ki sir yahan chalo yaha ka Dargah famous hai, Gurudwara famous hai. So I've been brought up that way, to respect all religions", the CJI said. These remarks came from CJI Gavai ahead of his last working day (November 20) at the Court no. 1 of the apex court of India at his farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Advocates on Records Association (SCAORA).

Although CJI Gavai's official retirement is due on November 23, tomorrow (November 21, Friday) will be his last working day as the top judge of the country, as the apex court is officially closed on the weekend. The CJI further said that after having been a judge for around two decades, whatever he is today, it's because of this institution (judiciary).

"I must pay my gratitude to this institution of the judiciary in the country," CJI Gavai said. Further, the CJI noted that his journey, from studying in a municipal school to reaching the country's highest judicial office, was made possible by the Constitution of India and the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity that guided him throughout.

CJI Gavai credited both his six months as Chief Justice and his six and a half years as a Supreme Court judge to the collective strength of the institution. CJI Gavai also emphasised that the Supreme Court should never be centred around one individual, including the Chief Justice of India. He highlighted that decisions should be taken collectively with the full court and that the functioning of the judiciary depends on the participation of all stakeholders, including judges, the bar, the registry and the staff.

The CJI further stressed the need to keep bodies like the SCBA and SCAORA closely involved, especially on issues concerning the bar. (ANI)

