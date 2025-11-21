Left Menu

MHA designates 1 Kerala, 2 Gujarat seaports as official immigration checkposts

"Ministry of Home Affairs has amended its earlier notification under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, adding three more seaports to Category II entry points. According to the latest Gazette notification (S.O. 5306(E)), Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, Hazira Port in Gujarat, and Pipavav Port in Gujarat have now been officially included as designated immigration check-posts," according to a statement from the Press relations officer (PRO) of Vizhinjam port.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:49 IST
MHA designates 1 Kerala, 2 Gujarat seaports as official immigration checkposts
Office of Union Home MInistry (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated three new seaports, namely the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, Hazira Port in Gujarat, and Pipavav Port in Gujarat as official designated immigration checkposts by amending its earlier notification under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. "Ministry of Home Affairs has amended its earlier notification under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, adding three more seaports to Category II entry points. According to the latest Gazette notification (S.O. 5306(E)), Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, Hazira Port in Gujarat, and Pipavav Port in Gujarat have now been officially included as designated immigration check-posts," according to a statement from the Press relations officer (PRO) of Vizhinjam port.

According to notification issued on November 20, the MHA designated them as Category 2 seaports. Earlier in September MHA had named around 37 airports, 34 sea and river ports 37 international land crossing points as the designated immigration posts for entry and exit of international passengers. The MHA had also named six railway stations along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders as designated immigration posts.

The earlier notification named airports in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Calicut (Kerala), Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Dabolim (Goa), Delhi, Gaya (Bihar), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur and Kolkata. Other airports from Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Srinagar, Surat, Trichy (Tamil Nadu), Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Mangalore, Mumbai, Kannur (Kerala), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), including Manohar International Airport, Mopa (Goa) were included.

The seaports are Alang (Gujarat), Agati and Minicoy Island (Lakshadweep), Bedi Bunder (Jamnagar, Gujarat), Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Calicut (Kerala), Chennai, Karimganj (Assam), Kamarajar (Tamil Nadu), Kollam (Kerala), Mandvi ( Gujarat), Mormagoa Harbour (Goa), Mundra (Gujarat), Mumbai, New Mangalore, Nagapattinum (Tamil Nadu), Nhava Sheva (Maharashtra), Paradeep (Odisha), Porbander, Port Blair, Silghat (Assam), among many others. The designated landports were in the cities Agartala, Dhalaighat, Khowal, Muhurighat, Ragna, Kailashahar, Sabroom, Srimantapur all in Tripura with Sabroom in South Tripura; Gauriphanta, Rupaidiha, Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh; Jogbani and Raxaul in Bihar, Moreh, Kawrpuichhuah, Zorinpui, Moreh in Manipur; Kawrpuichhuah, Zorinpui, Zokhawthar in Mizoram.

Munabao (Rajasthan), Attari (Punjab), Gede Rail and Road Check Post, Petrapole/Chitpur, Haridaspur, and New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal were the railports also designated as immigration posts. E-visa facility has been enabled in over 31 airports and 6 seaports too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025