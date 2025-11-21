Ather Energy expands product offering in Sri Lanka

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Friday announced expansion of its product offering in Sri Lanka, which has become a growing international market for it.

The company, which entered the island nation in December 2024, said it launched its family scooter Rizta in Sri Lanka at the Colombo Motor Show 2025 in partnership with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd, its authorised distributor in the country.

It marks the next step in Ather's international growth strategy, focused on expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its ecosystem in key international markets, Ather Energy said in a regulatory filing.

''Since entering Sri Lanka last year, it has quickly become a growing market for us, and expanding our portfolio here with the Rizta felt like the natural next step,'' Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said.

Stating that the Rizta has seen strong acceptance in India for over a year and more recently in Nepal, he said, ''We believe it is well-suited for the needs of Sri Lankan riders as well.'' Ather had made its first international foray with Nepal, in November 2023, where it expanded to nine experience centres and seven service centres across the country.

