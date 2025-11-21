Assam Day celebrated at 44th IITF 2025, event showcases state's cultural heritage

Assam Day was celebrated with grandeur and cultural vibrancy at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday. The event provided a spectacular showcase of the state's rich cultural heritage while highlighting its growth trajectory and aspirations for the coming years.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome to dignitaries, including Minister for Industries and Commerce, Bimal Borah, MPs Kripanath Mallah and Rameswar Teli, and senior officials such as Additional Chief Secretary JB Ekka, AIDC Chairman Santanu Pujari, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Megh Nidhi Dahal, and Resident Commissioner Assam Bhawan Kavita Padmanabhan. The celebrations officially commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting, symbolising Assam's bright future, and a floral tribute at the portrait of Assamese icon Zubeen Garg.

In his inaugural address, Minister Borah lauded Assam's cultural legacy and historical contributions, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and acknowledging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for transformative governance. Borah highlighted major projects such as the Rs 27,000 crore Tata Semiconductor Plant and landmark investments during the Advantage Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2.0, which attracted Rs 5 lakh crore in investments, marking Assam as a significant industrial hub. The Minister further emphasised Assam's impressive economic growth, with GSDP rising from USD 29 billion in 2013-14 to USD 68.7 billion in 2023-24, projected to reach USD 85.8 billion by next year and USD 143 billion by 2030. He underscored Assam's strategic potential as a gateway to Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, aligning with the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The cultural programme enthralled the audience, featuring Sattriya dance, traditional folk performances, and Bihu dance, complemented by songs of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and popular tracks by Zubeen Garg, rendered by singer Arohan Bordoloi. Organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Assam, in collaboration with the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department, the event was a vibrant celebration of Assam's heritage, achievements, and future ambitions, concluding with the National Anthem, reflecting unity and collective pride. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)