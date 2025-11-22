Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Election Remark Sparks Political Storm in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar sparked controversy in Malegaon during local body election campaigning, suggesting that voter support for NCP candidates would influence his allocation of funds. Criticism of the state's political landscape emerged as Congress alleged internal rifts within the ruling Mahayuti alliance and questioned government decisions influenced by Delhi.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has stirred a political storm with comments made in Malegaon, Baramati, while campaigning for local body elections. Pawar suggested that if voters mark his party's candidates, it would ensure fund allocation, implying a direct link between voter support and developmental promises.

Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio, insisted that electing all 18 candidates from his panel, which includes NCP and allied party members, would lead to fulfilled promises. He emphasized that while votes rest with the electorate, financial resources lie in his hands, hinting at mutual dependence for progress.

Meanwhile, political tensions have escalated with Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal alleging a widening rift within the Mahayuti alliance. Sapkal accused the state government of succumbing to Delhi's influence and cited Pawar's reported need to visit Delhi to secure legal relief for his son, amid ongoing allegations of BJP's strategic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

