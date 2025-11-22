Ajit Pawar's Election Remark Sparks Political Storm in Maharashtra

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has stirred a political storm with comments made in Malegaon, Baramati, while campaigning for local body elections. Pawar suggested that if voters mark his party's candidates, it would ensure fund allocation, implying a direct link between voter support and developmental promises.

Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio, insisted that electing all 18 candidates from his panel, which includes NCP and allied party members, would lead to fulfilled promises. He emphasized that while votes rest with the electorate, financial resources lie in his hands, hinting at mutual dependence for progress.

Meanwhile, political tensions have escalated with Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal alleging a widening rift within the Mahayuti alliance. Sapkal accused the state government of succumbing to Delhi's influence and cited Pawar's reported need to visit Delhi to secure legal relief for his son, amid ongoing allegations of BJP's strategic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)