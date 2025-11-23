Left Menu

Drama at Vegas: McLaren Duo Disqualified

McLaren's F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to technical irregularities involving the rear skid planks of their cars. Norris and Piastri initially secured second and fourth places, respectively, adding tension to the championship race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:29 IST
Lando Norris

In an unexpected turn of events, McLaren's Formula One contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri faced disqualification at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sunday. Both drivers initially finished in strong positions, with Norris coming in second and Piastri fourth, but technical issues led to their exclusion.

The ruling stemmed from an inspection that found the rear skid planks on both cars did not meet the required thickness specifications. This decision has undoubtedly intensified the competitive landscape, as McLaren's hopes for the championship have taken a hit.

The event highlighted the stringent technical regulations in Formula One, where even minor infractions can lead to significant consequences. As the championship continues, teams will be more vigilant in ensuring that their vehicles adhere to all technical standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

