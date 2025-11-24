Left Menu

Government Unveils Plan to Tackle Air Conditioning Energy Surge

The government is investigating methods to reduce energy consumption in the rising air conditioning sector. DPIIT's Amardeep Singh Bhatia mentioned measures include introducing and transferring new technologies and intensifying domestic manufacturing. These efforts aim to curb the increasing energy demand while working with the World Bank on sustainable practices.

The government is actively investigating strategies to manage the expected surge in energy consumption within the air conditioning sector, as revealed by a senior official on Monday.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, emphasized that the government is focusing on adopting and transferring new technologies to foster domestic manufacturing in this realm.

Bhatia also noted ongoing collaborations with the World Bank, aimed at designing measures that reduce the energy consumption footprint nationwide, alongside exploring better utilization methods for coal, such as coal gasification.

