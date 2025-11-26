Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies as Rate Cut Hopes Rise Despite Tech Slump

Wall Street's rally continued as economic data fueled hopes for a Fed rate cut in December, with Nasdaq gains limited by Nvidia's decline. Consumer confidence weakened while major stock indexes closed positive. Analysts anticipate a new Fed Chair announcement and continued interest rate reductions through 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 02:57 IST
Wall Street Rallies as Rate Cut Hopes Rise Despite Tech Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street continued its impressive rally on Tuesday, fueled by economic data suggesting the potential for another Federal Reserve rate cut in December. However, gains in the Nasdaq were curbed by a dip in Nvidia shares. All three major U.S. stock indexes finished in the green, with the Dow Jones leading the charge.

In a day of mixed signals, economic reports from the Commerce and Labor departments showed a cooling in inflation and softened spending, likely due to the government's prolonged shutdown. Meanwhile, consumer confidence has fallen sharply, shown in recent Conference Board reports. Market strategist Paul Nolte highlighted the Fed's shift towards rate cuts in response to job market weaknesses.

Amid rising expectations of interest rate cuts, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at a pre-Christmas announcement for the next Fed Chair pick, widely speculated to be White House adviser Kevin Hassett. As the Dow surged by 664.18 points, healthy retail earnings buoyed the S&P 500, while technology and energy sectors faced challenges.

TRENDING

1
White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

 United States
2
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
3
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
4
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025