Left Menu

Safran's Ambitious Indian Revenue Target by 2030

Safran SA aims to triple its revenue in India, targeting over 3 billion euros by 2030. This strategic growth plan underscores the company's commitment to expanding its footprint in the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:05 IST
Safran's Ambitious Indian Revenue Target by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to capitalize on the burgeoning Indian market, Safran SA has announced its plans to significantly expand its revenue in the region. The French aerospace giant aims to triple its earnings in India, setting an ambitious target of over 3 billion euros by the end of the decade.

This strategic initiative, revealed through a recent company statement, highlights Safran's commitment to enhancing its presence and business operations within India. The company's decision reflects broader industry trends of global expansion and market penetration in high-growth regions.

Industry experts are closely monitoring Safran's progress as this plan could pave the way for similar strategies by other international firms looking to establish a robust foothold in India. The company's move underscores the growing importance of India as a key player in global business dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data ...

 Global
2
Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Tackling Britain's Financial Challenges with New Tax Hikes

Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Tackling Britain's Financial Challenges with New T...

 Global
3
Constitution reflects our strong commitment towards social justice, economic empowerment of weaker sections: VP C P Radhakrishnan.

Constitution reflects our strong commitment towards social justice, economic...

 India
4
Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine

Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025