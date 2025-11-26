Inferno in Tai Po: Towering Flames Trap Residents

In a devastating incident, a massive fire swept through multiple high-rise towers in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday, leaving at least four people dead and unknown numbers trapped inside. As dusk fell, firefighters valiantly battled the towering flames and thick black smoke that were visible for miles.

The fire engulfed the 31-storey Wang Fuk Court residential complex, home to 2,000 apartments. The complex's bamboo scaffolding, part of ongoing renovations, posed significant challenges to the rescue operations. Emergency services were quick to respond, with fire engines and ambulances lining the streets as desperate onlookers gathered nearby.

Authorities have not yet determined the exact number of people trapped. The tragedy comes amid Hong Kong's efforts to phase out bamboo scaffolding in favor of metal frameworks for safety reasons. Meanwhile, the blaze has forced the closure of a major highway, disrupting transport throughout the region.

