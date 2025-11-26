Left Menu

Inferno in Tai Po: Towering Flames Trap Residents

A catastrophic fire in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district has claimed at least four lives, while others remain trapped. The blaze ravaged high-rise towers in the Wang Fuk Court complex, leading to road closures and injuries. Rescue efforts face challenges from bamboo scaffolding and dense smoke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident, a massive fire swept through multiple high-rise towers in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday, leaving at least four people dead and unknown numbers trapped inside. As dusk fell, firefighters valiantly battled the towering flames and thick black smoke that were visible for miles.

The fire engulfed the 31-storey Wang Fuk Court residential complex, home to 2,000 apartments. The complex's bamboo scaffolding, part of ongoing renovations, posed significant challenges to the rescue operations. Emergency services were quick to respond, with fire engines and ambulances lining the streets as desperate onlookers gathered nearby.

Authorities have not yet determined the exact number of people trapped. The tragedy comes amid Hong Kong's efforts to phase out bamboo scaffolding in favor of metal frameworks for safety reasons. Meanwhile, the blaze has forced the closure of a major highway, disrupting transport throughout the region.

