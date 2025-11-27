Left Menu

Paytm Payments Secures RBI Approval as Payment Aggregator

Paytm Payments Services Limited has been authorized by the Reserve Bank of India to function as a payment aggregator. This approval follows a regulatory process that required the company to comply with the RBI and foreign direct investment guidelines. Restrictions on onboarding new merchants have now been lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The fintech landscape sees a significant development as Paytm Payments Services Limited, a subsidiary of One97 Communications, finally secures a crucial authorization from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator.

This milestone comes after a protracted journey that began in November 2020 when the company first applied for the license. Initially rejected in 2022, Paytm Payments Services was required to make adjustments aligned with the RBI's foreign direct investment guidelines.

With the latest approval granted on November 26, 2025, and the lifting of prior restrictions on merchant onboarding, Paytm Payments Services is poised to expand its operations and offer its services more widely within the regulatory framework.

