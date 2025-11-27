Left Menu

Russia's 'Shadow Fleet': Navigating Oil Sanctions

India significantly increased its import of Russian oil using shadow fleets, which are unauthorized vessels operating under false flags. This move aims to circumvent Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The use of such fleets poses legal and environmental risks, prompting calls for international reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:37 IST
  Country:
  • India

India imported 5.4 million tonnes of Russian oil worth EUR 2.1 billion aboard 30 vessels sailing under false flags, reports a European think tank.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air highlighted the Kremlin's use of 'shadow fleets' to bypass Western sanctions following its Ukraine invasion.

The use of false-flagged vessels complicates the global oil trade, raising legal and environmental concerns amid Moscow's ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

