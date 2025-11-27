Russia's 'Shadow Fleet': Navigating Oil Sanctions

India imported 5.4 million tonnes of Russian oil worth EUR 2.1 billion aboard 30 vessels sailing under false flags, reports a European think tank.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air highlighted the Kremlin's use of 'shadow fleets' to bypass Western sanctions following its Ukraine invasion.

The use of false-flagged vessels complicates the global oil trade, raising legal and environmental concerns amid Moscow's ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)