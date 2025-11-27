Russia's 'Shadow Fleet': Navigating Oil Sanctions
India significantly increased its import of Russian oil using shadow fleets, which are unauthorized vessels operating under false flags. This move aims to circumvent Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The use of such fleets poses legal and environmental risks, prompting calls for international reforms.
- India
India imported 5.4 million tonnes of Russian oil worth EUR 2.1 billion aboard 30 vessels sailing under false flags, reports a European think tank.
The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air highlighted the Kremlin's use of 'shadow fleets' to bypass Western sanctions following its Ukraine invasion.
The use of false-flagged vessels complicates the global oil trade, raising legal and environmental concerns amid Moscow's ongoing conflict.
