Rocket Attack Shuts Down Khor Mor Gas Field, Sparks Power Cuts in Kurdistan

A rocket attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region, disrupting production and causing widespread power outages. The attack raises concerns over repeated disruptions in the area linked to Iran-backed militias. Authorities are investigating with no immediate claim of responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A rocket attack severely disrupted operations at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region, crippling production and causing significant power outages, according to field operator Dana Gas on Thursday.

Authorities and joint field operator Dana Gas reported that no casualties occurred. However, the attack immediately resulted in power disruptions critical to regional energy supply, highlighting persistent threats from Iran-aligned militias. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility.

Following a phone discussion between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, an investigation committee has been initiated to pinpoint those behind the assault. The strike, impacting U.S.-funded facilities, did not affect oil production or exports. Meanwhile, Kurdish officials urge the U.S. to permit the purchase of anti-drone systems to protect vital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

