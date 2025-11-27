Rocket Attack Shuts Down Khor Mor Gas Field, Sparks Power Cuts in Kurdistan

A rocket attack severely disrupted operations at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region, crippling production and causing significant power outages, according to field operator Dana Gas on Thursday.

Authorities and joint field operator Dana Gas reported that no casualties occurred. However, the attack immediately resulted in power disruptions critical to regional energy supply, highlighting persistent threats from Iran-aligned militias. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility.

Following a phone discussion between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, an investigation committee has been initiated to pinpoint those behind the assault. The strike, impacting U.S.-funded facilities, did not affect oil production or exports. Meanwhile, Kurdish officials urge the U.S. to permit the purchase of anti-drone systems to protect vital infrastructure.

