Sudeep Pharma's Stellar Market Debut: Shares Surge 24% on Listing

Sudeep Pharma Ltd saw a triumphant stock market entry as shares climbed almost 24% above their issue price on Friday. Opening at Rs 733.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares quickly spiked to Rs 777.

The astounding 93.71 times subscription of the IPO underscored strong investor interest. The Rs 895-crore IPO included a fresh equity issue worth Rs 95 crore and a significant offer-for-sale by the promoters.

Proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditure at the Nandesari Facility in Gujarat, emphasizing the company's growth ambitions in the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)