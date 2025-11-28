Left Menu

Sudeep Pharma's Stellar Market Debut: Shares Surge 24% on Listing

Sudeep Pharma Ltd's shares surged nearly 24% above the issue price upon listing. Starting at Rs 733.95, the stock quickly rose to Rs 777 on the BSE. The company's IPO was heavily subscribed at 93.71 times, with proceeds supporting production expansion in Gujarat and general corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sudeep Pharma Ltd saw a triumphant stock market entry as shares climbed almost 24% above their issue price on Friday. Opening at Rs 733.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares quickly spiked to Rs 777.

The astounding 93.71 times subscription of the IPO underscored strong investor interest. The Rs 895-crore IPO included a fresh equity issue worth Rs 95 crore and a significant offer-for-sale by the promoters.

Proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditure at the Nandesari Facility in Gujarat, emphasizing the company's growth ambitions in the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

 India
2
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
3
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
4
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025