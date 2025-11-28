Sudeep Pharma's Stellar Market Debut: Shares Surge 24% on Listing
Sudeep Pharma Ltd's shares surged nearly 24% above the issue price upon listing. Starting at Rs 733.95, the stock quickly rose to Rs 777 on the BSE. The company's IPO was heavily subscribed at 93.71 times, with proceeds supporting production expansion in Gujarat and general corporate purposes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Sudeep Pharma Ltd saw a triumphant stock market entry as shares climbed almost 24% above their issue price on Friday. Opening at Rs 733.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the shares quickly spiked to Rs 777.
The astounding 93.71 times subscription of the IPO underscored strong investor interest. The Rs 895-crore IPO included a fresh equity issue worth Rs 95 crore and a significant offer-for-sale by the promoters.
Proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditure at the Nandesari Facility in Gujarat, emphasizing the company's growth ambitions in the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sloth Bears Spotted in West Bengal: A Conservation Triumph
Germany's Billion-Euro Defense Boost: New Contracts for Drones, Rifles, and Missiles
Kiefer Sutherland Shines in Heartwarming 'Tinsel Town' Christmas Movie
Asian Shares Stabilize: November Market Wrap-Up
Taiwan Strengthens Defense Leadership Amid Heightened Tensions