Uttar Pradesh Launches Groundbreaking Electricity Bill Relief Scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced the Electricity Bill Relief Scheme 2025-26, providing interest waivers and principal rebates on pending electricity bills to alleviate consumer financial burdens. The scheme unfolds in three phases with varying rebates and aims to build consumer trust in the electricity department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government unveiled the Electricity Bill Relief Scheme 2025-26 on Monday, designed to offer financial relief to consumers by waiving interests on pending electricity bills and reducing principal amounts.

State Energy Minister A K Sharma inaugurated the scheme at Soraon sub-station in Prayagraj, highlighting its potential to ease the financial burden on consumers mired in long-standing bill dues. The scheme's first phase commenced with a 100% interest waiver and a 25% rebate on the principal, aimed at making liabilities more manageable. The registration process has been simplified, encouraging accessible consumer participation through various channels.

The scheme is scheduled over three phases, with subsequent phases offering diminishing rebates. The government anticipates it will reduce financial strain, allowing installments for easier payment. This initiative aligns with the government's broader consumer-friendly policies, maintaining steady electricity rates for the past six years.

