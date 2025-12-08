Wise Enters India's Travel Card Market with Multi-Currency Innovation
Wise, a global fintech company, has launched its multi-currency travel card in India, receiving strong interest from over 75,000 individuals. The card offers transparent foreign currency conversion rates and supports over 40 currencies to address Indian travellers’ needs and combat hidden international transaction fees.
Global financial technology leader Wise announced its foray into the Indian travel card market with the launch of its innovative multi-currency travel card. This strategic move was unveiled on Monday during the Global Fintech Festival and promises to reshape the landscape for Indian outbound travelers.
The groundbreaking Wise Travel card has already generated significant interest, with over 75,000 people signing up on the waitlist within a month. The card offers users the mid-market exchange rate, coupled with a minimal, transparent conversion fee, distinguishing itself from traditional forex cards rife with hidden charges.
South Asia Expansion Lead, Taneia Bhardwaj, emphasized the growing demand among Indian travelers who are increasingly seeking straightforward and cost-effective currency exchange solutions for global travel. The card supports over 40 currencies, accommodating popular destinations like Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey, and Georgia, ensuring seamless travel experiences.

