Flavio Bolsonaro Announces Irreversible Presidential Bid for 2026
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro declared his intention to run for president in 2026 as irreversible, challenging President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. His decision was announced after a visit to his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, in prison, following speculation over the weekend about his candidacy.
Flavio Bolsonaro, a Brazilian senator and son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has declared his intent to run for the presidency in 2026, marking the decision as 'irreversible.' This announcement solidifies his challenge to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The senator's statement came shortly after a weekend of speculation in which he hinted at the possibility of not pursuing the presidential race. His declaration was made public following a visit to his father in prison.
Flavio Bolsonaro's move signals a continuation of the political rivalry with President Lula, further intensifying the political landscape in Brazil as both sides prepare for the upcoming electoral battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
