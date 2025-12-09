Bullion Market Update: Gold and Silver Rates
Gold and silver prices closed on Tuesday with 22-karat gold at Rs 12,280 per gram and 24-karat gold at Rs 13,400 per gram. Silver was priced at Rs 1,92,000 per kilogram, highlighting fluctuations in the bullion market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:41 IST
The bullion market witnessed significant movement in gold and silver prices on Tuesday. The rate for 1 gram of 22-karat gold stood at Rs 12,280, while 1 gram of 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 13,400.
Meanwhile, silver continued to show its value with a price of Rs 1,92,000 per kilogram. These fluctuations underscore ongoing dynamics within the precious metals sector.
Investors and market analysts are closely watching these numbers as the demand for bullion continues to impact the broader financial market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
