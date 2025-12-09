Bullion Market Update: Gold and Silver Rates

The bullion market witnessed significant movement in gold and silver prices on Tuesday. The rate for 1 gram of 22-karat gold stood at Rs 12,280, while 1 gram of 24-karat gold was priced at Rs 13,400.

Meanwhile, silver continued to show its value with a price of Rs 1,92,000 per kilogram. These fluctuations underscore ongoing dynamics within the precious metals sector.

Investors and market analysts are closely watching these numbers as the demand for bullion continues to impact the broader financial market.

(With inputs from agencies.)