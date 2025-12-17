Left Menu

SWEBAL's TNT Production: A New Era for European Defense

Sweden Ballistics (SWEBAL) has received approval to construct a TNT production plant in Nora, Sweden. This initiative is part of Europe's broader effort to enhance munitions manufacturing capacity, particularly in light of the Ukraine conflict. SWEBAL aims to produce 4,500 metric tons of TNT annually by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:42 IST
SWEBAL's TNT Production: A New Era for European Defense
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a significant development for Europe's defense sector, Sweden Ballistics, or SWEBAL, has been granted approval by Sweden's Land and Environmental Court to build a TNT production facility. This move is aligned with efforts to augment munitions production amid heightened demand due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

SWEBAL plans to achieve an annual output of 4,500 metric tons of TNT by 2028. The company's CEO, Joakim Sjoblom, highlighted the importance of bringing munitions production back into Europe, emphasizing the need for self-sufficiency within NATO territories.

With Europe facing TNT supply shortages and relying heavily on imports from Asia, several local production facilities are in the pipeline, including a deal in Finland. The European Commission targets producing 2 million rounds of artillery shells annually, underscoring a region-wide push for defense autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025