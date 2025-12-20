End of an Era: INS Sindhughosh Decommissioned After 40 Years

In a poignant ceremony at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, the Indian Navy bid farewell to INS Sindhughosh after four decades of illustrious service. The submarine's decommissioning marks the end of an era for this venerable vessel.

The event was attended by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, along with other distinguished guests. Capt KR Ajrekar (retd), the second Commanding Officer of INS Sindhughosh, graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

The submarine, under the command of Lt Cdr Rajat Sharma at the time of its decommissioning, was paid off with due recognition for its contributions. The ceremony was captured in photographs shared by Western Naval Command, showcasing the presence of retired Admirals, veterans, and former crew members.

(With inputs from agencies.)