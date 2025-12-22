Left Menu

Odisha CM Unveils Development Projects at National Level Tribal Festival Parva-2025

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated 86 development projects worth Rs 545 crore during the National Level Tribal Festival Parva-2025 in Koraput. The projects aim to boost irrigation, health, and education. Majhi applauded the district's unique cultural identity and encouraged further agricultural diversification.

On the fourth day of the National Level Tribal Festival Parva-2025, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized cultural preservation and economic development in Koraput. With the launch of 86 development projects valued at Rs 545 crore, the district is set for a major infrastructural boost.

Majhi inaugurated 16 projects worth Rs 24 crore and laid foundation stones for 70 more, totaling Rs 521 crore. These projects include irrigation, healthcare, and additional educational facilities, aiming to propel Koraput's growth. The Chief Minister highlighted Koraput's national and international reputation for cultural and natural beauty.

The festival also underscored Koraput's agricultural potential, particularly in millet production. Recognizing local efforts, Majhi underscored allied agricultural activities as crucial for progress. State ministers reiterated commitment to culture and heritage, marking Parva as a pivotal event for showcasing Koraput's unique identity.

