Political Tensions Rise in Kerala After Palakkad Mob Lynching

In a mounting political saga in Kerala, BJP leader V Muraleedharan has leveled accusations against the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist). He claims the CPM is diverting blame for the Palakkad mob lynching incident onto the BJP and the RSS, despite CPM's dominance in the region.

Muraleedharan highlighted that out of the concerned 21 local body seats, the CPM controls 14, while BJP holds just one. He alleged the involvement of CPM workers in the incident, which left a migrant laborer dead, and called for a thorough investigation to unveil the truth as the FIR reports unfold more details.

Meanwhile, amid local body election aftermaths, BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed joy over the electoral gains. Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram, he noted this achievement as a potential turning point for BJP in Kerala, expressing optimism over the public's increasing endorsement of BJP's development-focused agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)