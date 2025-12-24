Euro Zone Market Reports on Christmas Break
Euro zone government bond market reports will not be released from December 24 to December 26 due to Christmas holidays in several markets. Reporting will resume on December 29.
Euro zone government bond market reports will experience a temporary break over the Christmas holidays. Announcements are on pause from Wednesday, December 24 to Friday, December 26.
Regular reporting activities are set to resume on Monday, December 29.
The holiday break affects several markets across the region.
