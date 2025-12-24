Uttarakhand CM and President Extend Christmas Greetings Amid Calls for Unity

On the eve of Christmas, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered his greetings to the people, with a special mention for the Christian community. In his message, he underscored how Christmas conveys ideals of service, sacrifice, love, and compassion, reinforcing the state's tradition of celebrating festivals harmoniously.

Similarly, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to the nation. In a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, she emphasized Christmas as a festival of joy and enthusiasm, highlighting its message of love and humanity. President Murmu called for citizens to embrace peace and kindness, reflecting on the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ.

The President's message urged citizens to follow Jesus Christ's teachings and work towards a society rich in kindness and mutual harmony. As the country marks this sacred occasion, both leaders have called for a reaffirmation of societal values that promote unity and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)