Atal Canteens: Delhi's Affordable Meal Revolution

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Atal Canteen in Pitampura, marking a significant step in the Delhi government's initiative to provide affordable meals across the capital. The scheme, which launched on Thursday, offers a wholesome meal for just 5 rupees, aiming to serve the needy in different parts of the city.

The inauguration saw enthusiastic participation from local residents, who began enjoying meals at these canteens. Demonstrating her commitment, CM Gupta joined the diners, even serving meals herself. Residents have expressed deep appreciation for the scheme, praising the quality and affordability of the meal, which consists of dal, rice, vegetables, roti, and pickle.

Highlighting the scheme's goals during its launch, CM Gupta stated that although each meal costs the government approximately 30 rupees, it aims to keep prices minimal for the public. This initiative promises to provide nutritious food to millions, ensuring that no one in Delhi goes to bed hungry. Expansion plans are underway, with Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood announcing that the canteens will soon operate from over 100 locations citywide.

