Zimbabwe's Power Grid Set to Boost with Hwange Plant Upgrade
Zimbabwe is set to enhance its power grid by 400 megawatts, addressing a fifth of the nation's electricity needs with a $455 million upgrade to its Hwange coal-fired power plant. The refurbishment, managed by India's Jindal Steel, aims to remedy the aging infrastructure by 2026.
Zimbabwe is poised to improve its power grid with a significant increase of 400 megawatts, equating to a fifth of the country's electricity requirements. This enhancement comes as part of a $455 million refurbishment project for the Hwange coal-fired power plant, according to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).
The southern African nation formalized a 15-year concession agreement with the Africa-focused unit of India's Jindal Steel. The agreement, which received cabinet approval on September 17, was sealed in December as confirmed by ZESA's acting CEO, Cletus Nyachowe. This partnership promises a substantial boost in power generation within the next four years.
Set to commence rehabilitation activities by the first quarter of 2026, Zimbabwe has struggled to meet its 2,000 MW electricity demand, enduring prolonged outages due to faltering infrastructure. The Hwange facility, having recently added 600 MW from a 2023 upgrade, remains hampered by older units operating inefficiently, compounded by climatic challenges at the Kariba hydropower station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
