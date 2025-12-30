Green Light for Organic Sugar Exports
The government has sanctioned the export of organic sugar, capped at 50,000 tonnes annually, controlled by APEDA's stipulations. Organic sugar, produced from pesticide-free sugarcane adhering to organic standards, gains a boost through this directive as declared by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
