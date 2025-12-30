Left Menu

Green Light for Organic Sugar Exports

The government has sanctioned the export of organic sugar, capped at 50,000 tonnes annually, controlled by APEDA's stipulations. Organic sugar, produced from pesticide-free sugarcane adhering to organic standards, gains a boost through this directive as declared by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

The Indian government has greenlighted the export of organic sugar up to 50,000 tonnes per fiscal year, a move announced via official notification.

These exports fall under the purview of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which will oversee the regulations and procedures for this allowance.

Organic sugar, known for being cultivated from pesticide-free sugarcane and adhering to strict organic standards, will see its international market expanded through this government policy, as stated by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

