Excise Duty Hike Sends Tobacco Stocks Tumbling

In a recent financial shake-up, stocks of prominent tobacco producers, ITC, Godfrey Phillips, and VST Industries, witnessed a significant drop after the government's announcement of an increased excise duty.

ITC's shares plunged by 5.11%, reaching their 52-week low at Rs 345.35. Shares of Godfrey Phillips India fell by 4.58% to Rs 2,184.60, while VST Industries saw a decline of 2.56% to Rs 248.60.

The additional excise duty, applicable from February 1, forms part of a revised tax regime, with the Central Excise Act imposing Rs 2,050-8,500 per 1,000 cigarette sticks, based on length. This is over and above a 40% GST.

(With inputs from agencies.)