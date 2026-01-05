Left Menu

Asian Markets Rise Amid Global Economic Uncertainty Post-Venezuelan Shift

Asian stocks rose as investors focused on upcoming economic data rather than U.S. intervention in Venezuela. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index increased by 0.3%, while oil prices fluctuated due to the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Economists predict political impacts ahead rather than immediate economic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 06:21 IST
Asian Markets Rise Amid Global Economic Uncertainty Post-Venezuelan Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors shifted their attention to upcoming economic data, overlooking the U.S. military action in Venezuela over the weekend.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan gained 0.3%, alongside a 0.1% increase in S&P 500 e-mini futures, as the market reacted to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the U.S.

Economists indicate that while the political upheaval could have significant implications, the immediate global economic impact may be limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Challenges U.S. Stance on Venezuelan Leadership

China Challenges U.S. Stance on Venezuelan Leadership

 Global
2
Joe Root Shines with Another Century in Fifth Ashes Test

Joe Root Shines with Another Century in Fifth Ashes Test

 Global
3
Trump Dismisses Claims of Alleged Ukrainian Strike on Putin's Residence

Trump Dismisses Claims of Alleged Ukrainian Strike on Putin's Residence

 Global
4
Cuban Tragedy: Lives Lost in U.S. Raid on Venezuela

Cuban Tragedy: Lives Lost in U.S. Raid on Venezuela

 Cuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026