Asian Markets Rise Amid Global Economic Uncertainty Post-Venezuelan Shift

Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors shifted their attention to upcoming economic data, overlooking the U.S. military action in Venezuela over the weekend.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan gained 0.3%, alongside a 0.1% increase in S&P 500 e-mini futures, as the market reacted to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the U.S.

Economists indicate that while the political upheaval could have significant implications, the immediate global economic impact may be limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)