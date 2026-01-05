Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Pills: A Game-Changer in Weight Loss Market

Denmark-based pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is set to launch its highly anticipated Wegovy weight loss pills in the United States on January 5, 2024. The pills will be offered at a competitive price range, starting at $149 per month for self-paying patients.

The rollout includes varying dosages, with the highest priced at $299 per month. Crucially, from April 15, the 4 milligram dose will see its price increase from $149 to $199 per month. This strategic pricing could influence market dynamics as Novo Nordisk aims to outpace its rival, Eli Lilly.

Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given its stamp of approval on December 22, paving the way for Novo Nordisk to expand its market share. The Wegovy pills share the same active ingredient as the company's injectable medications, Wegovy and Ozempic, and are set to complement Novo Nordisk's existing type 2 diabetes treatment, Rybelsus.

(With inputs from agencies.)