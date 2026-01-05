Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Pills: A Game-Changer in Weight Loss Market

Novo Nordisk announces the U.S. release of its Wegovy weight loss pills starting January 5, 2024. The pills, offered in various dosages, are priced between $149 and $299 per month. Approved by the FDA, they contain the same active ingredient as injectable Wegovy and Ozempic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:22 IST
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Pills: A Game-Changer in Weight Loss Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Denmark-based pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is set to launch its highly anticipated Wegovy weight loss pills in the United States on January 5, 2024. The pills will be offered at a competitive price range, starting at $149 per month for self-paying patients.

The rollout includes varying dosages, with the highest priced at $299 per month. Crucially, from April 15, the 4 milligram dose will see its price increase from $149 to $199 per month. This strategic pricing could influence market dynamics as Novo Nordisk aims to outpace its rival, Eli Lilly.

Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given its stamp of approval on December 22, paving the way for Novo Nordisk to expand its market share. The Wegovy pills share the same active ingredient as the company's injectable medications, Wegovy and Ozempic, and are set to complement Novo Nordisk's existing type 2 diabetes treatment, Rybelsus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BMW Golf Cup 2026 Tees Off Across India: A Celebration of Sporting Spirit

BMW Golf Cup 2026 Tees Off Across India: A Celebration of Sporting Spirit

 Global
2
Thane Police Ramp Up Security Measures Ahead of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Polls

Thane Police Ramp Up Security Measures Ahead of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal P...

 India
3
Emerging Markets Rise Amid Geopolitical Tensions: Venezuela and Beyond

Emerging Markets Rise Amid Geopolitical Tensions: Venezuela and Beyond

 Global
4
Supreme Court Ruling: Bail for Some, Not All in Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Ruling: Bail for Some, Not All in Delhi Riots Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026