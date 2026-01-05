Surge in Electricity Trade Volume at IEX Amid Renewable Certificate Decline

Electricity trading at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) experienced a significant uptick in October-December, with volumes growing by 11.9% to total 34.08 billion units, according to IEX's recent statement.

However, the renewable energy certificate (REC) market faced a downturn, trading 18.63 lakh certificates, marking a 29.8% decline compared to the previous year. The REC trading sessions on December 10 and 25 cleared at Rs 359 and Rs 345 per certificate, respectively.

Despite a slight 2.8% decline in the day-ahead market volume, the real-time electricity market saw a robust rise of 35.7% in volumes. The IEX Green Market also showed growth, with volumes increasing by 7.2% this quarter. The next REC sessions are scheduled for January 14 and 28.