Left Menu

Surge in Electricity Trade Volume at IEX Amid Renewable Certificate Decline

The Indian Energy Exchange saw an 11.9% increase in electricity trade for October-December, while renewable energy certificates fell 29.8% year-on-year. The day-ahead market experienced a slight 2.8% decrease, but real-time electricity volumes rose 35.7% and the green market saw a 7.2% rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:48 IST
Surge in Electricity Trade Volume at IEX Amid Renewable Certificate Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electricity trading at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) experienced a significant uptick in October-December, with volumes growing by 11.9% to total 34.08 billion units, according to IEX's recent statement.

However, the renewable energy certificate (REC) market faced a downturn, trading 18.63 lakh certificates, marking a 29.8% decline compared to the previous year. The REC trading sessions on December 10 and 25 cleared at Rs 359 and Rs 345 per certificate, respectively.

Despite a slight 2.8% decline in the day-ahead market volume, the real-time electricity market saw a robust rise of 35.7% in volumes. The IEX Green Market also showed growth, with volumes increasing by 7.2% this quarter. The next REC sessions are scheduled for January 14 and 28.

TRENDING

1
Maduro Faces Controversial Confinement in Notorious Brooklyn Jail

Maduro Faces Controversial Confinement in Notorious Brooklyn Jail

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts Over Diarrhoea Outbreak and GBS Case in Indore

Controversy Erupts Over Diarrhoea Outbreak and GBS Case in Indore

 India
3
Capture of Maduro: A Turning Point for Venezuelan Democracy

Capture of Maduro: A Turning Point for Venezuelan Democracy

 Belgium
4
Maharashtra Unveils Incentives to Boost Parbhani’s Industrial Growth

Maharashtra Unveils Incentives to Boost Parbhani’s Industrial Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026