Surge in Electricity Trade Volume at IEX Amid Renewable Certificate Decline
The Indian Energy Exchange saw an 11.9% increase in electricity trade for October-December, while renewable energy certificates fell 29.8% year-on-year. The day-ahead market experienced a slight 2.8% decrease, but real-time electricity volumes rose 35.7% and the green market saw a 7.2% rise.
Electricity trading at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) experienced a significant uptick in October-December, with volumes growing by 11.9% to total 34.08 billion units, according to IEX's recent statement.
However, the renewable energy certificate (REC) market faced a downturn, trading 18.63 lakh certificates, marking a 29.8% decline compared to the previous year. The REC trading sessions on December 10 and 25 cleared at Rs 359 and Rs 345 per certificate, respectively.
Despite a slight 2.8% decline in the day-ahead market volume, the real-time electricity market saw a robust rise of 35.7% in volumes. The IEX Green Market also showed growth, with volumes increasing by 7.2% this quarter. The next REC sessions are scheduled for January 14 and 28.