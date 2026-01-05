Left Menu

Tragic Fate: Unveiling the Mystery of Mahakpreet Kaur's Demise

A 16-year-old girl, Mahakpreet Kaur, was discovered deceased beneath a canal bridge in Fatehpur, identified by family after a police alert. Initial findings suggest suicide, with a note in her bag. Her family claims she faced harassment, prompting a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:22 IST
A body found under a bridge in Fatehpur has been identified as 16-year-old Mahakpreet Kaur from Sitapur district, police stated on Monday. Initial investigations suggest the teenager died by suicide, triggered by perceived mistakes, as hinted in a note addressed to her father.

Mahakpreet, a first-year BBA student, was found with a rope around her waist, her motorcycle and school bag nearby. A suicide note, in Punjabi using Roman script, expressed her intent. Her remains, initially mistaken for male, were identified after alerts reached neighboring areas.

The police investigation intensified after her father, Jagdeep Singh, alleged harassment by a local youth. Authorities are examining all evidence, including the rope's peculiar positioning, to uncover the truth behind the teenager's tragic end.

