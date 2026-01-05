Surging Loan Growth: A Snapshot of Indian Banking Trends in Q4

India's major banks reported robust loan growth figures for the December quarter, with HDFC Bank leading the pack with a 12% rise in loans, totaling Rs 28.44 lakh crore. This growth reflects a strong economic recovery momentum as businesses and consumers continue to access credit.

Kotak Mahindra Bank showed a commendable 16% increase in net credit, reaching Rs 4.80 lakh crore, signifying a rising confidence in borrowing. Additionally, its deposits grew by 14.6%, indicative of enhanced financial trust among its clientele.

ESAF Small Finance Bank also exhibited a healthy expansion, with total credit growing by 13% to Rs 20,680 crore. The bank's strategic move to sell non-performing assets amounting to Rs 1,693.65 crore to Asset Reconstruction Companies underscores an effort to strengthen its financial standing.