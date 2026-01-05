Surging Loan Growth: A Snapshot of Indian Banking Trends in Q4
India's leading private sector banks, including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ESAF Small Finance Bank, have reported significant growth in loans and deposits in the December quarter. HDFC Bank's loan growth reached 12%, while Kotak Mahindra saw a 16% increase in net credit, and ESAF reported a 13% rise in total credit.
India's major banks reported robust loan growth figures for the December quarter, with HDFC Bank leading the pack with a 12% rise in loans, totaling Rs 28.44 lakh crore. This growth reflects a strong economic recovery momentum as businesses and consumers continue to access credit.
Kotak Mahindra Bank showed a commendable 16% increase in net credit, reaching Rs 4.80 lakh crore, signifying a rising confidence in borrowing. Additionally, its deposits grew by 14.6%, indicative of enhanced financial trust among its clientele.
ESAF Small Finance Bank also exhibited a healthy expansion, with total credit growing by 13% to Rs 20,680 crore. The bank's strategic move to sell non-performing assets amounting to Rs 1,693.65 crore to Asset Reconstruction Companies underscores an effort to strengthen its financial standing.