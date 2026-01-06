U.S. Oil Giants Face Uncertain Future in Post-Maduro Venezuela

The Trump administration reportedly did not communicate with major U.S. oil corporations, including Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron Corp, about plans concerning Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Four oil industry executives claimed no prior consultation took place.

Despite President Donald Trump's assertion of having discussions with these companies, sources indicated that no conversations occurred prior to Maduro's removal. Meetings are now scheduled to happen later this week.

Notably, Chevron continues to operate in Venezuela, making it the only major company active there. However, the country's uncertain political climate and lack of infrastructure pose significant challenges to revitalizing its oil industry, despite aspirations for U.S. investment.