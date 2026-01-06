Trump's Oil Ambitions: U.S. Firms Eye Venezuelan Crude Post-Maduro

The Trump administration is making strides toward reviving Venezuelan oil production in the wake of Nicolas Maduro's recent capture. Sources reveal that top U.S. oil executives will meet with President Trump's team to strategize re-engagement in the region.

Despite the White House's optimistic projections, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips have yet to confirm discussions with the administration regarding potential operations in Venezuela. This comes amid legal and operational uncertainties tied to Venezuela's tumultuous political landscape.

While there is hope of tapping into the country's vast oil reserves, the planned operations face significant challenges. Chief among them are the lack of infrastructure, political volatility, and legal ambiguities that cloud the path ahead for U.S. energy companies seeking to invest billions in Venezuelan oil.