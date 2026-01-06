Asian Stocks Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions and U.S. Oil Moves
Asian stocks continued their historic rise, influenced by Wall Street gains and geopolitical events involving the U.S. and Venezuela. While oil prices fluctuated, other commodities like gold and copper hit near-record levels. The U.S. dollar remained stable but attention turned to upcoming employment figures which could influence monetary policies.
Asian stocks soared to new heights Tuesday, continuing the upward momentum started on Wall Street amid geopolitical tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average set an all-time peak, bolstered by gains in oil companies following a U.S. military operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Crude oil prices wavered as traders gauged Venezuela's situation, though it had minimal effect on risk appetite, focusing instead on macroeconomic indicators. Precious metals hovered near records, with copper prices hitting an all-time high, driven by supply concerns from a strike at a Chilean mine.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced enhanced control over Venezuela and potential further military actions unless cooperation is ensured. Meanwhile, the markets await U.S. employment data, crucial for shaping monetary policies as traders predict potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
