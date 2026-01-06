Euro Zone Bond Yields Edge Up Ahead of Inflation Data

Euro zone government bond yields climbed on Tuesday, reversing Monday's decline, as investors prepared for inflation data releases from Germany and France.

Germany's 10-year yields, a benchmark for the euro area, increased by 2.5 basis points to 2.90%, edging closer to March highs seen after Germany's political deal to enhance infrastructure and defense spending. As oil prices fell, inflation worries eased with expectations of higher Venezuelan oil production following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Money markets indicate around a 10% probability of the European Central Bank undertaking a tightening move by December 2026 and about 30% by March 2027. Currently, the deposit rate stands at 2%. German 30-year yields rose 1.5 basis points to 3.53%, with long-dated debt yields pressured by anticipated increased bond supply.

