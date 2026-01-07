Fire Extinguished at Belgorod Oil Depot After Ukrainian Drone Attack
A fire erupted at an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region following a Ukrainian drone attack. Authorities have successfully extinguished the blaze, according to state media Vesti and the regional governor. Ukraine confirmed the attack on the oil depot, which occurred overnight.
A fire ignited at an oil depot in Russia's southern Belgorod region early in the morning, attributed to an overnight attack by Ukrainian drones. Vesti, a state television channel, confirmed that the flames have been successfully put out, quoting the region's governor.
The incident added tension to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In a statement earlier, Ukraine admitted to targeting the oil depot, claiming responsibility for the nighttime strike.
This development underscores the ongoing volatility in the region, stressing the need for increased measures to secure vital infrastructure amidst the ongoing hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
