Blazing Challenges at ONGC's Mori-5: Crisis Management in Action

A blowout at ONGC's Well Mori-5 in Konaseema district led to a massive blaze, forcing the evacuation of nearby villagers. The fireball reached significant heights following a gas leak, significantly affecting the local community.

Despite villagers' protests, ONGC assured that operations are progressing with notable success, reducing the intensity of the fire. Focused blowout control measures, including a water blanket and debris clearance, are crucial to capping the wellhead and ensuring safety.

Specialized ONGC teams are onsite, coordinating with local administration and adhering to safety protocols. Decisions regarding the future use of Well Mori-5 will consider community concerns as protests demand action from the oil giant.

