A senior Russian official has condemned what he describes as an act of piracy following the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker by U.S. forces. Andrei Klishas, a member of the United Russia party, made this statement as reported by the TASS state news agency.

The U.S. naval forces boarded the Marinera on Wednesday, after which the Russian transport ministry lost all communication with the vessel. The incident has escalated already strained relations between Moscow and Washington.

As tensions mount, the action has been met with severe criticism from Russian authorities, who demand further explanations from the U.S. government regarding its legal justification for the seizure.

