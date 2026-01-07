Left Menu

Tensions Rise After U.S. Seizes Russian Tanker

A senior Russian lawmaker has condemned the recent U.S. seizure of a Russian oil tanker, calling it piracy. The incident occurred on Wednesday, involving the Marinera vessel, with which Russia's transport ministry subsequently lost contact. The situation adds to the ongoing tension between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:53 IST
Tensions Rise After U.S. Seizes Russian Tanker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A senior Russian official has condemned what he describes as an act of piracy following the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker by U.S. forces. Andrei Klishas, a member of the United Russia party, made this statement as reported by the TASS state news agency.

The U.S. naval forces boarded the Marinera on Wednesday, after which the Russian transport ministry lost all communication with the vessel. The incident has escalated already strained relations between Moscow and Washington.

As tensions mount, the action has been met with severe criticism from Russian authorities, who demand further explanations from the U.S. government regarding its legal justification for the seizure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

 India
2
Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

 India
3
NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

 India
4
Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026