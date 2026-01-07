Tensions Rise After U.S. Seizes Russian Tanker
A senior Russian lawmaker has condemned the recent U.S. seizure of a Russian oil tanker, calling it piracy. The incident occurred on Wednesday, involving the Marinera vessel, with which Russia's transport ministry subsequently lost contact. The situation adds to the ongoing tension between the two nations.
A senior Russian official has condemned what he describes as an act of piracy following the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker by U.S. forces. Andrei Klishas, a member of the United Russia party, made this statement as reported by the TASS state news agency.
The U.S. naval forces boarded the Marinera on Wednesday, after which the Russian transport ministry lost all communication with the vessel. The incident has escalated already strained relations between Moscow and Washington.
As tensions mount, the action has been met with severe criticism from Russian authorities, who demand further explanations from the U.S. government regarding its legal justification for the seizure.
