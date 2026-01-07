Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Economic Vision: Pre-Budget Strategies for Industrial Growth

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini prioritizes industry in pre-budget strategies, aiming for economic growth and job creation. Special attention is given to industrial expansions, including land earmarking and infrastructure projects. The government seeks stakeholder insights to shape an inclusive budget, supporting Haryana's role in India's 2047 development vision.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has underscored the critical role of the industry and manufacturing sectors in bolstering the state's economy. He announced that the upcoming state budget will focus heavily on the industrial sector to propel economic growth and make it more employment-centric and industry-friendly.

Interacting with entrepreneurs at a pre-budget consultation meeting in Gurugram, Saini revealed the government's resolve to incorporate stakeholder suggestions into the budget, a practice that has yielded significant improvements in the past. For the financial year 2025-26, a substantial allocation of approximately Rs 1,951.43 crore has been made for Industries and Labour, of which Rs 873.51 crore has been utilized.

Special emphasis is being placed on infrastructure development, with plans for a 10,000-acre satellite city in Kharkhoda, Sonipat, and a wholesale market in Rai. Additionally, projects like an EV Park, RRTS lines, a Convention Centre in Manesar, and a Labour Court in Bawal are underway, aligning with the state's vision of a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

