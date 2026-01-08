Australia Clinches 4-1 Series Victory in Ashes Showdown

In a thrilling conclusion to the Ashes series, Australia secured a resounding 4-1 victory over England on the fifth day of the final test, winning by five wickets.

Australia dominated the series early, clinching wins in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, which ensured their retention of the Ashes urn for another four years.

The impressive performance highlights the team's strength and reaffirms their standing in international cricket, promising a highly anticipated series when Australia next tours England in 2027.