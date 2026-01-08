Left Menu

Australia Clinches 4-1 Series Victory in Ashes Showdown

Australia triumphed over England by five wickets in the final Ashes test, securing a 4-1 series win. The victory came after winning the initial three tests, ensuring the Ashes urn remains with Australia until at least 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling conclusion to the Ashes series, Australia secured a resounding 4-1 victory over England on the fifth day of the final test, winning by five wickets.

Australia dominated the series early, clinching wins in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, which ensured their retention of the Ashes urn for another four years.

The impressive performance highlights the team's strength and reaffirms their standing in international cricket, promising a highly anticipated series when Australia next tours England in 2027.

