Telangana: Four killed, one injured in road accident near Mirzaguda Gate

Atleast four people were killed, and one was injured early Thursday around 1:30 AM near Mirzaguda Gate in Telangana when a four-wheeler vehicle met with an accident, as per Rangareddy Police. The deceased have been identified as Kargayala Sumith, Nikhil, Balmuri Rohith, and Devala Surya Teja. Another passenger, Sunkari Nakshatra, sustained injuries and has been hospitalised for treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident. Further information is still awaited. (ANI)

