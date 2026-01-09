U.S. federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 02:28 IST
The U.S. federal workforce fell to the lowest level in at least a decade, according to Trump administration data published on Thursday.
The U.S. government employs 2.1 million workers, according to the statistics from the Office of Personnel Management.
