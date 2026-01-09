U.S. federal workforce drops to lowest level in at least a decade

The ⁠U.S. federal workforce fell to the ​lowest level in ‍at least a ⁠decade, ‌according ⁠to Trump administration data ‍published on ​Thursday.

The U.S. government ⁠employs 2.1 ⁠million workers, according to the ⁠statistics from ⁠the Office ‌of Personnel Management.

