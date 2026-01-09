Homeland Security says driver 'weaponized' vehicle before shooting
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 06:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 06:37 IST
Border patrol agents were conducting a vehicle stop Tuesday in Portland, Oregon when the driver "weaponized" the vehicle before an officer "fired a defensive shot," the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday on X.
DHS said the passenger of the vehicle was the target of the stop.
