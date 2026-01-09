Left Menu

Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr for next 6 yrs: Filing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:08 IST
Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr for next 6 yrs: Filing
  • Country:
  • India

Beleaguered telecom operator Vodafone Idea has to start clearing past government dues from telecom service revenue after its reassessment from March 2036 onwards, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The government has frozen AGR dues of Vodafone-Idea (VIL) at Rs 87,695 crore, which the struggling company has to start paying from the 2031-32 fiscal year and clear by 2040-41.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) said it has received a communication from the Department of Telecommunications detailing relief to debt-ridden firms in the matter of adjusted gross revenue -- the revenue earned from the sale of telecom services.

''A committee is to be constituted by DoT to reassess the AGR dues, whose decision shall be final. Thereafter, the reassessed amount is to be repaid between March 2036 and March 2041 in equal annual installments,'' the filing said.

Vi said the AGR dues comprising principal, interest, and penalty as well as interest on penalty of the company for the period from 2006-07 to 2018-19 as of December 31, 2025 shall be frozen.

As per the relief to the company, it will need to pay a maximum of Rs 124 crore annually over next six years starting from March 2026 to March 2031, Rs 100 crore to be paid annually over 4 years starting from March 2032 to March 2035.

''The remaining AGR dues, have to be paid in equal installments annually over 6 years, i.e. March 2036 to March 2041,'' the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Divergent Trends: Equity Funds Gain While Debt Schemes Face Massive Outflows in December

Divergent Trends: Equity Funds Gain While Debt Schemes Face Massive Outflows...

 India
2
Chaos on Ghodbunder: Cement Truck Crash Paralyzes Thane Commute

Chaos on Ghodbunder: Cement Truck Crash Paralyzes Thane Commute

 India
3
Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution

Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing AI Chip for Autonomous Robotic Revolution

 United States
4
Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run

Trump's Well-Wishes to Viktor Orban Amid Hungarian Election Run

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026