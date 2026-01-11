India's Path to Prosperity: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, underscored India's trajectory toward becoming the third-largest global economy. Highlighting the rapid advancements over the past 11 years, Modi cited India's leadership in milk, generic medicines, and vaccine production. He noted the significant progress in mobile manufacturing, startup ecosystems, and metro networks.

The Prime Minister emphasized the transformative role of the Saurashtra and Kutch regions in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with their burgeoning manufacturing capabilities, including the production of auto parts and aviation components. Modi celebrated the regions' resilience, overcoming past challenges like earthquakes and droughts, and hailed them as centers of opportunity driving India's growth.

Focusing on green development, Modi announced the establishment of the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park in Kutch, alongside initiatives in green hydrogen production and battery energy storage. The two-day conference aims to reinforce Gujarat's leadership in clean energy, aligned with India's 'Panchamrit' goals for renewable energy expansion.