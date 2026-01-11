Left Menu

India's Path to Prosperity: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, PM Modi touted India's rapid economic growth and the pivotal role of the Saurashtra and Kutch regions in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. He emphasized India's advancements in various sectors, including green energy, global manufacturing, and digital transactions.

Updated: 11-01-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, underscored India's trajectory toward becoming the third-largest global economy. Highlighting the rapid advancements over the past 11 years, Modi cited India's leadership in milk, generic medicines, and vaccine production. He noted the significant progress in mobile manufacturing, startup ecosystems, and metro networks.

The Prime Minister emphasized the transformative role of the Saurashtra and Kutch regions in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with their burgeoning manufacturing capabilities, including the production of auto parts and aviation components. Modi celebrated the regions' resilience, overcoming past challenges like earthquakes and droughts, and hailed them as centers of opportunity driving India's growth.

Focusing on green development, Modi announced the establishment of the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park in Kutch, alongside initiatives in green hydrogen production and battery energy storage. The two-day conference aims to reinforce Gujarat's leadership in clean energy, aligned with India's 'Panchamrit' goals for renewable energy expansion.

