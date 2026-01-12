Left Menu

Australian Job Ads Continue Downward Trend

Australian job advertisements have decreased for the sixth consecutive month, falling by 0.5% in December as compared to November. Data from ANZ and Indeed reveals a 7.4% decline from last year. While sectors like retail and sales saw declines, hiring increased in logistics and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 12-01-2026 06:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 06:00 IST
In a development indicative of a softening Australian labour market, job advertisements have fallen for the sixth consecutive month as of December. According to data provided by the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and the employment website Indeed, there was a 0.5% decline in job ads in December following a 1.5% drop in November.

The numbers reflect a 7.4% decrease when compared to the same period last year, although they remain marginally higher than pre-pandemic levels, just 6.2% up. The declines were significantly noted in retail, sales, and food sectors, attributed to the end of seasonal hiring.

Interestingly, there has been an uptick in the logistics, beauty, wellness, and healthcare sectors, specifically in roles for physicians and surgeons, providing some balance to the overall employment landscape.

