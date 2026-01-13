Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

Venezuela's state oil company has restarted operations on several wells previously shut down due to a stringent U.S. embargo. According to sources, crude exports have resumed with two shipments leaving on Monday. Venezuela's oil trade activity had stalled since December, limited by U.S. Chevron exports under special authorization.

The OPEC nation's crude production dipped to 880,000 barrels per day last week from a peak of 1.16 million bpd in November. The Orinoco Belt witnessed a steep output reduction. However, Venezuelan exports may see revitalization as two supertankers departed Monday, marking a potential start to a 50-million-barrel deal with Washington.

Tracking data from LSEG indicates both vessels are navigating north to the Caribbean, a hub for many oil enterprises. There, traders, producers, and refiners often lease storage facilities, potentially facilitating future export operations.

