Left Menu

Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

Venezuela's state oil company has begun reopening wells after a U.S. embargo. With two shipments departing Monday, crude exports resume, alleviating stockpiles. The country's crude output had fallen significantly, but the new departures may mark the beginning of a significant export agreement between Caracas and Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:21 IST
Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's state oil company has restarted operations on several wells previously shut down due to a stringent U.S. embargo. According to sources, crude exports have resumed with two shipments leaving on Monday. Venezuela's oil trade activity had stalled since December, limited by U.S. Chevron exports under special authorization.

The OPEC nation's crude production dipped to 880,000 barrels per day last week from a peak of 1.16 million bpd in November. The Orinoco Belt witnessed a steep output reduction. However, Venezuelan exports may see revitalization as two supertankers departed Monday, marking a potential start to a 50-million-barrel deal with Washington.

Tracking data from LSEG indicates both vessels are navigating north to the Caribbean, a hub for many oil enterprises. There, traders, producers, and refiners often lease storage facilities, potentially facilitating future export operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UBS Leadership Transition: Ermotti to Exit by 2027

UBS Leadership Transition: Ermotti to Exit by 2027

 Global
2
Revamped NPS Vatsalya Scheme: Unlocking Savings for Minors

Revamped NPS Vatsalya Scheme: Unlocking Savings for Minors

 India
3
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Stand Against Terrorism and Border Stability

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Stand Against Terrorism and Border Stab...

 India
4
Pakistan Shelves Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Amid US Sanctions

Pakistan Shelves Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Amid US Sanctions

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026